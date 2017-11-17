Goroka prepares for Apec summit

By ZACHERY PER

MAJOR infrastructure in Goroka is being upgraded for Apec summit next year, according to chairman of Goroka Airport redevelopment project steering committee Ben Ulopo.

He said this during a deed-of-release and indemnity signing between Eastern Highlands administration and Hanazuha landowners this week.

Ulopo said Governor Peter Numu and provincial administrator Samson Akunai were fully supportive of this development.

The work includes major redevelopment of the airport and terminal, and sealing and upgrading of all town roads.

Ulopo, who is also director of corporate services with the Eastern Highlands government, organised the funding to upgrade and seal the Goroka Airport back road from Faniufa to Town.

Deputy provincial administrator Alwyn Inamoi and provincial Technical Works Director John Tununto made the payments at the Murisso Provincial Assembly conference room on Wednesday this week, Inamoi, who stood in for Akunai, said the town’s main roads would be sealed.

Her said Goroka-based contractor Radcliff Construction has been engaged to do the roadworks.

