Goroka prepares for double celebrations

THE people of Eastern Highlands are preparing for the 60th Goroka Cultural show that will be held on the Independence weekend.

The celebration will coincide with the independence celebrations, show committee chairlady Keryn Hargreaves says.

Hargreaves said that with less than two weeks before show, the people of Eastern Highlands were preparing for a double celebration and to make it become peaceful and trouble free. She said that there would be many events taking place during the show.

Hargreaves said that the show would kick off with the Pikinini Festival on Friday Sept 16 with a fireworks display in the evening at the Peace Park.

“Saturday and Sunday we will be showcasing 100 singsing groups from Hela, Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Chimbu, Chuave, Eastern Highlands, Simbai, Ramu, Markham, Madang and Morobe,” she said.

She said that guests at show will include the Minister for Culture and Tourism and Tobias Kulang, Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso, Chuave MP Wera Mori, representatives form the National Gaming Control Board, Tourism Promotion Authority, National Cultural Commission, the United Nations resident coordinator and a representative from AusAID.

She said show’s sponsors and international media personnel would also attend the event.

Other highlights of the show include traditional target shooting, wood chopping, greasy pole for both men and women, greasy pig, floriculture and a bilum competition.

“We will also have the free screening and testing by Marie Stopes and Cancer Society of PNG and that will make the event more colourful and enjoyable,” Hargreaves said.

