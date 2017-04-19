Goroka records Easter babies

By ZACHERY PER

MUM Karen Willie gave birth to triplets on Easter Sunday – but two of her babies died later, according to staff at the Goroka Provincial Hospital.

Willie, from Kainantu district, gave birth to triplets – all boys – at around 1.50am on Sunday.

But of two of the boys died while the third is under observation at the hospital nursery.

Sister Joy Sangan said the mother was fine and now under the care of the Susu Mama Clinic.

The two boys who died weighed 1.36kg and 1.5kg while the one surviving weighed 1.58kg.

The triplets was the second delivery for Willie. She is originally from Okapa and her husband is from Kainantu.

Sangan said the nursery currently had 19 babies who needed assistance.

Meanwhile, the records at the hospital’s main labour ward showed that 10 babies were delivered on Easter Sunday – including the triplets.

The heaviest baby was a girl who weighed 4.2 kg and born to Susan Girupa from Goroka at around 7.30pm.

Like this: Like Loading...