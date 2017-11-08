Goroka uni ends academic year

THE 2017 academic year for University of Goroka (UOG) students will end on Friday, Chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb says.

He said 700 final-year students would remain until mid-next month to complete their studies and prepare for graduation in March.

Sukwianomb is happy that the university can complete the academic year properly under Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare.

“After the examination this week, the first years to third-year students will return home while the fourth-year students will take their vacation in mid-December just in time to be with their families and relatives for the Christmas and festive season,” Sukwianomb said.

He thanked pro-vice-chancellors Donald Gumbis (administration) and Teng Waninga (academic), the deans and members of the Top Management Team for working hard this year.

Like this: Like Loading...