I would like to comment on a statement published in The National on June 14 (Page 39) regarding a unique candidate contesting the Goroka Open Seat.

This is a new direction and a new pathway foreword.

It is about time we do away with old fashioned politics involving money and wealth for personal gain when in power.

Therefore, we must apply new campaign tactics and strategies since we are in the 21st Century.

I for one am impressed with this candidate in terms of transparency beginning at a small scale.

The important aspect about his campaign is that he emphasises more on value.

Goroka wake up from your comfort zones and empower such leaders who sacrifice for the good of everyone.

Remember, 2017 is the year of God where the Government shall be upon his shoulder (Church).

Ark Angel, Goroka

