Goroka way behind other EHP districts

Goroka district needs a productive and creative leader to bring change and development for the district.

Goroka district has been stagnant for the last 10 years despite huge annual government allocation through the DSIP to the district.

The current member must acquit all the DSIP allocations for the last five years and tell the people what he has done for the district.

Please voters, choose a productive and creative leader who can deliver social services and built infrastructures to change Goroka district for the better.

What a shame Goroka district is badly trailing behind Unggai Bena, Henganofi, Daulo and other districts of the province.

Concerned Apo Man

