Goschen is new Digicel CEO

DIGICEL PNG Limited has appointed Brett Goschen as its new chief executive officer.

Goschen will be responsible for Digicel’s three PNG business units – Digicel Prepaid Consumer, Digicel Business and Media Business (Digicel Play and www.looppng.com).

Goschen previously held the positions of chief financial officer and chief executive officer with the MTN Group in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

He was also the managing director of Altech Autopage Cellular.

Digicel said Goschen would be building on the foundations established by his predecessor Maurice McCarthy who had spent eight years in the position.

McCarthy will remain with Digicel until early next year to ensure a smooth handover.

Goschen said Digicel was a fantastic organisation “and a leader in its field”.

“I look forward to contributing to the achievements of this very successful and innovative company,” he said. I am looking forward to working in such a rich culturally diverse work environment.”

He outlined four key areas he wants Digicel to focus on – customer experience, responsibility, inclusiveness and innovation.

“Our success is driven by the custom we receive from our customers,” he said.

“They deserve the best of class experience across all touch points,” he said.

He also wants to see the continuing growth of the Digicel Foundation.

