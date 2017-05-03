Goverment prepared for disaster

ANY disaster and emergency needs during the election period will be taken care of by the government, acting Morobe administrator Sheila Harou says.

Harou said that yesterday in response to concerns raised by Governor Kelly Naru that he, as the provincial finance chairman, could not access funds to engage machines or contractors to fix rural roads that were affected by landslips and erosion over the weekend following heavy rain.

Access roads in Bulolo (Wau), Nawaeb (Erap-Boana, Sibi), Markham (Leron-Wantoat) and Menyamya were partly or completely cut off following the heavy rain last week.

Harou said there may be confusion over recent statements in the media by the Ombudsman Commission but the government system was still functioning.

“The governor remains governor until the return of writs. But he cannot give out any handouts like in the past,” she said.

“All our provincial services improvement programme funds and development funds have been budgeted and planned for so we will work according to that budget.

“For emergency purposes, we have funding budgeted for them and our people can do that.”

Harou said she was sending Works officers to look into the affected roads.

The governor, who was stuck in the middle of the road last Saturday night trying to drive up to Boana as a result of a washed-out section, said government business should continue and no unnecessary restrictions should be put on development funds for districts and provinces.

Naru said this should help to ensure that government services were functioning during election.

