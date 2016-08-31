Government to adopt national electricity roll-out plan

By HELEN TARAWA

DEVELOPMENT partners will play a major role in funding the Government’s recently announced K11.5 billion national electricity roll-out plan (Nerop), according to a report.

The report produced by the Department of Petroleum and Energy following a consultation workshop earlier this month states that Nerop would be discussed and adopted by the National Executive Council.

The department’s deputy secretary (energy) Vore Vere told The National that the Government would have to adopt Nerop.

He said the next step was to convene discussions with development partners on the most appropriate funding mechanisms for the programme. He said selection would follow, and then sequencing and technical planning and preparation for the proposed investments.

The report states that funds to cover investment costs for the programme would be obtained by a combination of connection charges of K46.6m per year, Government grants of K71.4m annually and development partner grants for the remaining 70 per cent on average K282.7m.

It is understood that partner funding would not be available until 2018. Local governments could be able to topup or fully cover the available funding for a particular scheme in their province, bringing forward the scheme to the top of the queue.

