Government to bring all training institutions under one roof

The government has decided to bring all its training institutions under the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology, Minister Pila Niningi, pictured, says.

“This is to manage the cost factor. NEC (National Executive Council) did make an approval, the prime minister will announce the details of it shortly,” he said.

Niningi said some colleges were under various government departments. “The amalgamation of all tertiary institutions, including teachers’ colleges, agriculture colleges, fisheries colleges and all the training institutions now come under the higher education department,” he said.

They will no longer be under the Education Department, Agriculture and Livestock Department, National Fisheries Authority and PNG Forestry Authority.

“The reason is that the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.”

He said work would be under way to have those institutions transferred soon.

