Government, community responsible for youth

THE Government, community and churches have the responsibility to ensure youths stay out of trouble, says Morobe Governor Kelly Naru.

Naru said this last Wednesday when presenting K10,000 cash to the Sauron sports tournament organising committee at Sauron village in ward 21 of the Umi-Atzera LLG in Markham, Morobe.

Naru said young people should not be left unoccupied during the Christmas and New Year period as they were vulnerable and could get into trouble.

“We have to help our youths. We have to keep them busy,” he said.

“I commend the organsing committee of this competition for staging the games,” Naru said.

