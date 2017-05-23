Government has delivered, Lupari says

THE Government has delivered on its promises in the past four and a half years although it has not come out of the economic drought yet, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari, pictured, says.

He told heads of departments at their recent meeting at Keapara in Central that the country was seeing an unprecedented level of development and changes everywhere.

“Our people can see the presence and visibility of government and government services for the first time in many years and their hopes have been restored,” Lupari said.

“We are able to achieve the progress because of a strong and decisive Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.”

He said the leadership had helped public servants to effectively design policies, mobilise funding and implement them in education, infrastructure, health, law and order and empowerment of the people.

Lupari said it had not been an easy journey.

“I can tell you that the country was faced with a huge decline in revenue by 35 per cent,” he said.

“Our economy is dependent on international trade. So when prices of export commodities dropped in 2012, our ability to earn revenue declined sharply.”

Like this: Like Loading...