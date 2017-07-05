The government and EC should be blamed

The government and the Electoral Commission should shoulder all the blame for all the missing names on the rolls throughout PNG.

It should have taken five years for the common roll to be updated since 2012?

Did all the missing persons migrate to urban centres in the last 3-4 four years?

Or were 18-year-old adults born in the last five years.

It’s disheartening the prominent leaders like North Fly member and numerous prominent citizens have their names missing in the common roll.

It should not take a rocket scientist to figure out the fact that it does not take 18 years to get you information update in the common roll.

Or has Gamato recruited all new employees at EC, who have no clue and in the last couple of years have been learning how to collect and update the roll?

Or unless there has been deliberation deletions of names.

Bapa Bomoteng

LAE

