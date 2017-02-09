Government to fund cervical cancer vaccination

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has agreed for the Government to fund and roll out vaccination against cervical cancer in the country.

O’Neill told a Parliament session last month that since the gardasil vaccine was certified he saw no reason why it should not be distributed throughout the country.

He was responding to Pomio MP Elias Kapavore who had asked him to make an undertaking on behalf of the Government and provide funding for the vaccines.

Kapavore said gardasil vaccine, when administered to girls before puberty or before encountering sexual activities can prevent the HPV virus that causes cervical cancer.

The PNG Cancer Foundation estimates up to 1,500 women die annually from cervical cancer.

The Global Committee on Vaccine Safety and WHO have certified the use of gardasil that is currently accepted and used in 25 European countries, including Australia, America, New Zealand hence there is no need for further piloting the vaccine in PNG.

