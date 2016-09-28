Government House needs redevelopment, official says

By HELEN TARAWA

GOVERNMENT House needs a major redevelopment at the cost of about K45 million, Governor-General’s official secretary Sir Tipo Vuatha.

He said it was one of the highest state institutions that had been neglected over the years.

As the office that represents Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Tipo said it was expected to be equivalent to the other similar institutons of the Commonwealth.

“I am leaving next month with sadness because the great plans we had for the Government House has not been implemented,” Sir Tipo told The National.

“We have put together a budget plan for the redevelopment of the Government House but the support from the state hasn’t been forthcoming.”

Sir Tipo said the Government House should be reflective of the office that represents the Queen, who is the head of the Commonwealth.

He said the plan looks at the redevelopment of the entire Government House because a lot of the buildings there were quite old from the colonial times and all that has been factored into the recently launched corporate plan. He added that the budget plan was submitted to Treasury Department and the Office of the Prime Minister but nothing has been done.

“Government House is a very important institution and yet it has not been properly taken care of resulting in the buildings being almost run down,” Sir Tipo said.

“It used to be the residence for the colonial administrators, until we gained independence in 1975 and it was converted to the state house.”

He said the only new development was the K10 million office complex, which was opened by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in 2014. He also raised concerns about the lack of support by the government towards this important institution adding that the authorities need to consider the budget plan.

“We need to develop the government house to a level where we are equal with the rest of the Commonwealth countries, Sir Tipo said.

“I am calling on the government to look at our budget plan for the redevelopment of the government house and action it.”

Sir Tipo officially leaves Government House on Oct 20 after serving for almost 20 years.

