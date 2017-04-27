Government must fix Highlands Highway

NATURE can be cruel. Rain and mudslides are causing havoc at a time when people want roads opened for campaign vehicles, polling teams, security personnel and observers.

As nominations wind up today, sections of the all-important Highlands Highway have been reduced to mud tracks.

In Morobe, the link from Bulolo to Aseki and Menyamya has been cut off by another massive mudslide.

Nature, especially water, has a way of testing man’s engineering genius. Irrespective of how much money or technical know-how have been expended on a road or dam for example, even the slightest trickle would ultimately spell disaster.

The wet season, which is for nearly half a year, has tested the workmanship of engineers in the roads and bridges around country.

Recent rains and floods have again caused widespread damage throughout the country.

Although the Department of Works has used whatever funding at its disposal to fix the damage along these roads, its actions are at best like band-aid solutions.

The department has done its best over the years to provide what has been temporary quick-fix repair work on roads.

Permanent re-designing and construction has been lacking though.

Works Secretary David Wereh has warned commuters to be vigilant when using roads at this time of year, especially during the election period when there is bound to be careless and real risks of accidents and loss of lives.

A section of the Highlands Highway in Eastern Highlands was cut off for a couple of days following a landslip. This was cleared a couple of days ago.

However, there are reports that parts of the Kassam Pass have also been eroded and clogged by mud.

Wereh has once again emphasised that the existing Highlands Highway had never been properly designed and reconstructed to withstand the pressures of the forces of nature such as flooding and landslips.

The Government, through the Department of Works, is therefore fully aware of the condition of the highway and the need for a complete re-design of the highway and in some sections diversions away from unstable territory.

A lot of money has been spent on this road annually since it was first constructed. But because of the geology of the road corridor, there have been many landslips and washed out sections.

By now the department would have on file design reports done by its experts or other independent assessments of this vital road corridor and other major highways such as the Ramu Highway linking Madang and Morobe, the Sepik Highway, Boluminski Highway in New Ireland.

The Works department has copped quite a lot of flak for its handling of emergency road works in the event of disasters like the current situations along the Highlands Highway and Ramu Highway.

There have been concerns raised by people in the know that the Government should provide more funding to the Department of Works to carry out timely maintenance work in the event of natural disasters.

A continuing disaster response fund accessible to the Works Department would enable it to effectively attend to situations like what is happening along the Highlands Highway.

In the absence of such funding, the Government through the Finance and Treasury departments, must be willing to expedite any funding request from the Works Department to undertake maintenance work on vital national infrastructure as and when required.

A lot of money has so far been spent on infrastructure like roads and port facilities in the major centres of Port Moresby, Lae and Mt Hagen.

This is the general public sentiment as the country goes into the 2017 general election.

The obvious expectation is for the incoming government to shift away from the urban centres and allocate a greater proportion of resources on rural infrastructure that will become catalysts for further economic and social development.

While other parts of the country deserve equal attention, the country’s most vital highway needs government attention now more than ever before.

It is understood the current government has negotiated loan financing for a major rehabilitation of the Highlands Highway and the incoming government should expedite the process of drawing down the money for work to start sooner rather than later.

It should be right there at the top of its priorities.

