Government needs to focus on border security

THE O’Neill Government is

focused on hosting the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) 2018 Summit and is concentrating its efforts on national security.

However, the Government should also look into other alarming issues that pose a security threat to the nation.

These include the illegal trade of drugs, firearms, illegal fishing by foreigners, border crossing/illegal migration and land grabbing along the border through clandestine acts.

Western provincial police commander Supt Joshep Puri revealed in The National yesterday that two people had been captured in

Aimbak village with 10kg of marijuana, an air rifle and a homemade pistol.

There are numerous illegal activities along the PNG-Indonesian border that are not reported in the media.

The Defence Force and Police presence along the border reduces such activities but both West Sepik and Western provinces cannot be monitored closely because of the lack of resources and funding.

The agreement singed by PNG Customs Chief Commissioner Ray Paul and the West Sepik Provincial Administrator Henry Nom in September sets the foothold for cooperation and resource sharing to carry out their roles and responsibilities effectually.

Western province, which faces similar problems also lacks proper monitoring systems and other resources to tackle these illegal activities.

The Government should also engage the Customs and Immigration Authorities to carry out their mandatory roles along the border to reduce illegal activities.

These two organisations should collaborate with the Defence and Police forces to minimise those illegal activities.

The millions of kina that will be spent on the Apec meeting is a good initiative so hopefully the Government will also address security issues along our international border.

James Kents, Via email