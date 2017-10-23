Government operation gets praise

Last week’s major government operation, led by Immigration against foreign-owned businesses in Port Moresby, is commendable.

This is the first time that this has happened in PNG and is an eye-opener.

It was good to see State agencies sending their officers in to uproot the bad weeds.

Keep working together to remove all these illegal people coming into our country.

We want State officers and teams to go out to the provinces and do the same thing.

The worst thing about these people is they never go to the bank to bank their money in PNG.

They get our money and bank it in their own country.

Peter Kenneth Sakale

Yukanda Range

Rigo Inland

Central

