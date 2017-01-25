Government ordered to pay K190,000 to victims

THE National Court has ordered the State to pay more than K190,000 in damages to three men who were stripped naked and paraded in public by police in Tari town six years ago.

Ikipi Wakalu, David Wale and Elawi Haroli suffered pain, permanent loss of functionality in various parts of their legs, arms and teeth as a result of the attack on July 20, 2010.

Justice David Cannings said liability had been established by default judgment against the State.

Wakalu, Wale and Haroli are each to receive K63,577.80.

This is made up of K57,000 in damages plus the interest of K6,577.80. The total sum is K190,733.40.

The incident was reported on the front page of The National on July 21, 2010, which pictured a naked Wakalu tied to the bonnet of a vehicle. The report led the National Court to start human rights proceedings on its own initiative to enforce the rights of the plaintiffs were protected.

Wakalu, Wale and Haroli had been detained by villagers at Alua Kambe on an allegation that they had committed a crime. They were then handed over to the police.

Wakalu, Wale and Haroli were also forced to confess publicly and were remanded in custody at a prison for six weeks without being charged or allowed access to a lawyer.

