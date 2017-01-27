Government pledges support for its agencies, Pruaitch says

TREASURER Patrick Pruiatch says the Government will continue to invest in the Customs and Internal Revenue Commission so that they collect more revenue for the Government.

He said during the opening of the K50 million container examination facility at Motukea yesterday the IRC and Customs were the State’s biggest revenue collectors.

“We decided to split Internal Revenue Commission and Customs because the economy is growing and the need to be able to focus on a revenue collection is apparent so we separated the two,” he said.

“In 2015, we gave them statutory authority status. And as we progress, the Government will continue to invest in these organisations to become leaders in revenue collection for our country.

“The Government is determined to ensure that we improve on our allocation to PNG Customs services and IRC so that they continue to do the job.

“The Government is committed to ensuring that we improve our efforts to collect revenue and that’s why we decided to split IRC and Customs.

“Given the support of our government, it’s fitting that we need to modernise our collection efforts and improve the facilities so that we can assist the country in revenue collection.”

He said one of the exercises by the Government was to improve border facilities. This had already started at the Wutung Border Post in West Sepik and would continue to the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Weam station in Western.

“The Government is focusing along with Customs services and Border Development Authority to lift our presence in those areas so that we can facilitate trade,” he said.

