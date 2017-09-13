Government to review national informal economy policy

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Department of Community, Youth Development and Religion will seek assistance to review the National Informal Economy Policy 2011-2015, Secretary Anna Solomon says.

Solomon said the review should have been done during the first quarter of this year.

“Due to circumstances beyond the department’s control, this did not eventuate,” she said.

The department is organising and sponsoring the public investment programme submission and wanted the government to fund the review.

Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council senior project officer Jeremiah Wenogo said the policy provided the direction on how the informal economy issue could be addressed. “The policy looks at addressing problems from a very broad and holistic perspective including market infrastructure, market accessibility, financial inclusion and financial literacy issues,” he said.

Wenogo said the review process had already started. “They are collecting all the materials and putting them together.

“Then we are also doing a consultation here and there with vendors’ associations and relevant individuals and organisations,” he said.

