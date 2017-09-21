Government doing the right thing

The government and its coalition partners are economically wise by investing millions of kina in Port Moresby and other cities like Lae.

The smaller provinces and towns may miss out but still we receive our share from the government through PSIP and DSIP funds.

With regards to long-term benefits, Port Moresby and Lae are the country’s economic gateways for foreign investment, therefore our urban cities must have the necessary amenities and infrastructure on the ground to provide a conducive and attractive business environment.

Papua New Guinea will host the Apec Summit next year and the powerful nations attending will feel encouraged and optimistic about investment opportunities if we have the right business environment.

The entire country will experience the benefit long after the summit.

Kua John Bare

SineSine-Simbu

Like this: Like Loading...