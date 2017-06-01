Government support requested

BEING involved in the informal economy is how some people want to support themselves and their families, which requires Government support.

Office of Urbanisation director and chairman Max Kep was addressing a workshop organised by the informal economy sectorial committee of Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council yesterday to educated registered members of the informal economy vendors association in Port Moresby on its various policy and legislative initiatives.

More than 100 vendors from different informal economy vendors association and stakeholders in Port Moresby participated in the workshop.

CIMC senior project officer and economist Jeremiah Wenogo said: “The purpose is to raise awareness on the reviews of the National Informal Economy Policy 2011-2015, Informal Sector Development and Control Act 2004, and the Informal Economy Voice Mechanism Strategy 2018-2022.”

He said this was to inform participants of the policy reviews and get feedbacks.

Wenogo said the National Informal Economy policy 2011-2015 had expired. The workshop will initiate its review to go in line with the Informal Sector Development and Control Act 2004 which the CLRC had been facilitating. The revised Informal Sector Development Act 2004 is in its planning stage and will seek Government’s endorsement. Wenogo said the Informal Mechanism Strategy 2018-2022 also needed government’s approval for endorsement as it was to address issues affecting the informal economy.

