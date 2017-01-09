Government urged to boost maritime surveillance

By GYNNIE KERO

TUNA and bech-de-mer (sea cucumber) worth millions of kina are being taken out of the country illegally.

Samarai Murua MP Gordon Wesley (pictured) said surveillance along the border and maritime provinces remained an important area to be addressed properly to protect the country’s sovereignty and illegal poaching of marine resources.

Wesley noted this concern last Friday in light of increased sightings of illegal vessels in Milne Bay particularly near the Woodlark Islands.

“Surveillance has always been a concern,” he said.

“Government should boost our surveillance as poachers are coming in by boats.

“National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is not treating surveillance seriously, especially illegal harvesting of bech-de-mer in my district.

“Maritime provinces need patrol boats to police their waters.

“So many things being brought into and out of this country without us knowing,” he said.

NFA managing director John Kasu told The National that the authority was mandated to conduct surveillance but had limited staff.

“NFA has got the capacity for surveillance but we’ve got limited staff.

“We don’t have patrol boats and air crafts to do aerial surveillance.” Kasu said.

