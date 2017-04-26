Government urged to pay allowances for councillors

A COUNCILLOR in Hagen rural local level government in Western Highlands is urging the Government to pay allowances owed to councillors for the past five years.

Councillor Honda Kiap said that councillors in the Mt Hagen electorate were never paid over the five years since being elected.

Kiap said that councillors would be playing an important role during this election in their wards.

He said the voting would also take place in the wards and councillors would have a lot of input to ensure a free, fair and a safe election is conducted.

Mt Hagen has a total of 40 rural and eight urban ward councillors and they have not been paid their allowances.

“Therefore, I am urging the government to pay our dues over the last five years,” he said.

