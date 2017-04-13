Government work will continue during elections, Naru says

ABOUT three-quarters of the house were in attendance when the Morobe provincial assembly met for one of its last meetings before the elections.

Various chairmen under the Naru-Nalau cabinet spoke followed by farewell remarks by Wain-Erap local level government president Charlie Foikec and Umi-Atzera local level government president Daki Mao.

The public gallery section was filled to capacity by those who wanted to see their elected representatives.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru, who chaired the session, said the election was just around the corner and many people, including sitting presidents and MPs, would go into the election, but that did not mean that government business would stop.

“Our presidents, provincial executive council members and other members of this house who want to contest in the election have the decision entirely in their hands,” Naru said.

“There is no law stopping them from resigning and going into elections. They can still hold the office and go into elections. For us the sitting MPs, we will remain in office until the return of writs.

“Whatever happens, the work of the government will still continue.”

Naru said agendas that were not addressed would be put forward to the next Tutumang.

Foikec urged the provincial administration to pull up its socks and implement some of the decisions and laws passed in the Tutumang.

Naru said today’s Tutumang session would officially welcome former Kabwum MP and Governor-General Bob Dadae to the province.

Like this: Like Loading...