Government yet to implement clock in, out system

THE Government’s much-mooted clock-in clock-out system is yet to be implemented, Personnel Management Secretary John Kali says.

He told The National yesterday that Public Service Minister Sir Puka Temu needed to give approval for the tender process to begin.

“On time attendance, we need ministerial approval to tender,” Kali said.

Public servants would be expected to clock in and clock out as the Government moved to clamp down on the hugely inefficient public service, Kali said in December. He said at that time that the Government was working towards creating efficiency in the public service and clocking in and out was one of the measures.

“We are trying to make the public service more efficient,” Kali said.

“We’ve had all this criticism so we’re trying to turn it around.

“We are trying to introduce timing to improve productivity, performance and attendance of public servants at the workplace.

“Clocking in and clocking out will encourage public servants to come to work, and we also need departmental heads and senior public servants to supervise and make sure that people come to work.”

Kali said all departmental heads were now on performance-based contracts and must lead by example.

He said public servants were expected to work with their departmental head to achieve the key result areas they had signed for.

“Everyone in the department has to work with me to achieve those key result areas that I’ve signed on,” Kali said.

“This means that I must make sure that they are at work and on time.

“The system that we are trying to introduce is going to get people at work and in that way, we only pay people for being at work.

“This is a very important initiative that the Government is trying to introduce and in doing so, cut back on a lot of the unnecessary wastage paid to public servants not coming to work.”

Kali said if efficiency was improved, “you make the workplace exciting and introduce a culture in the public service where work ethics will now change”.

