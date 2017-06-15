Government’s financial situation affects water company, official says

THE Government’s financial situation has affected Eda Ranu’s debt collection and repayment of outstanding bills, says the water company’s general manager, commercial services, Paul Gore (pictured).

In response to questions on outstanding debts, Gore told The National that revenue collection had been a bit of struggle at the start of the year but they had managed through to June.

He said the Government owed a significant amount but their team through the office of Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari had liaised with the Treasury and Finance departments to pay the debts.

“For the last three weeks they have been paying up their outstanding bills so that’s a good sign,” Gore said.

“We are hoping that they will continue on this note until the year ends, although we do understand that there is a economic crisis, we are managing it.”

Gore said for the domestic and general business houses, they were carrying out disconnections for non-paying customers.

“It’s part of our daily commercial activity, disconnection started early this year and we will continue through to the end of the year.

“We are appealing to customers out there to come out and pay what is important to them, their outstanding bills.

“Water is as important as any other food and household items so they must pay their bills to ensure that they continue to receive water,” Gore said.

Chief operating officer Dr Fifaia Matainoho said the Government was willing to pay all the outstanding and current bills.

