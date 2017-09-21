Governor calls on Hela officials to unite, serve

HELA MPs, local level government presidents and representatives of women, churches and the business community have been sworn in as members of the provincial executive committee.

Governor Philip Undialu told public servants and supporters to leave their political affiliations aside and work with the new administration.

“I do not own the provincial assembly. There’s no opposition and there is no government. All of us must work together to serve Hela,” he said.

Undialu outlined major development projects such as Hides electricity, Tari airport and Hawa jail.

“There are developments we are initiating, so we need the people, administration and political unity to deliver Hela,” he said.

Finance Minister and Tari Pori MP James Marape acknowledged the initiative of the Hela Council of Churches to start work through the church programmes.

“We do not have all the knowledge, we need guidance, prayer, counseling from Hela people. Come with purity of heart to work,” Marape said.

Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo inspected the Hawa jail.

Like this: Like Loading...