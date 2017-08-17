Governor calls on West Sepik MPs to work together

WEST Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou has called on the MPs from the province to stand united and work together with him to change the province.

Speaking to The National this week, Wouwou urged the four MPs – Belden Namah (Vanimo-Green), Solan Mirisim (Telefomin), Joe Sungi (Nuku) and Patrick Pruaitch (Aitape-Lumi) – to sit down with him so they could work together.

“By looking at West Sepik, for the last 40 years open MPs worked in isolation while the governor worked on his own,” he said.

“The MPs of the province also did not work together as one because of differences caused by the political parties.

“Therefore, I urge all the four MPs to leave aside their differences and we can work together as one to develop our province.”

He also said as the governor of the province, one of his plans was to work with the MPs of East Sepik so they could all serve the people of East and West Sepik together.

Wouwou also called on West Sepik MPs not to concentrate too much on national issues but use resources to serve the people who voted for them.

“We can talk about the national issues but first of all we must fix our own province and districts because we were mandated by our people to serve them,”

he said.

Wouwou said one of his priorities was to improve the road networks in the province.

He said West Sepik people do not have access to basic road links.

