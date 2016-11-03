Governor defends right as layman to preach

By JUNIOR UKAHA

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru says as a layman of the Lutheran Church, he has the right to preach the Word of God to Christians during religious gathering.

Naru, a first time parliamentarian and Lutheran devotee, said this last Saturday during the 102nd Lutheran Church Yabim district conference at Mapos village, in the Buang LLG of Bulolo district.

Naru was forced to explain his position after factions of the Lutheran Church went against the idea of politicians attending church gatherings and preaching to people.

Lutheran head bishop Jack Urame, when taking office, also pointed out that he did not support the idea of politicians taking the place of ordained church workers and preaching.

Naru, Finschhafen MP Theo Zurenuoc and Nawaeb MP Gisuwat Siniwin are Morobe politicians who preach the Word of God during church gatherings.

“I am a layman of the Lutheran Church and also I am a student pastor in the (Martin Luther) seminary,” Naru said.

“If this does not give me the right to preach the Gospel what else can give me this right,” he said.

“When I preach the good news I receive many positive feedbacks from Christians.”

“I preach because I am a layman of the church.

“I see that there is no wrong in leaders preaching the Good News.

“If you think that what I am doing is wrong, you should come and sit down and point out my wrong.”

Naru said Christians wanted to enter heaven and Christian leaders also wanted to enter heaven so they needed to do good.

