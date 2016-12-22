Governor: ENB made progress

DESPITE the challenges such as shortfalls in funding from the Government, East New Britain Governor Ereman ToBaining Jnr says a lot has been achieved in the province this year.

In his message to the final provincial assembly on Tuesday, ToBaining who is also chairman of Finance, said among the highlights in the province was the new K8 million Kokopo city hall with land already cleared for construction to begin.

He said the Provincial Service Improvement Programme component of K2 million was already paid out for this project and Kokopo district would pay the balance.

The work on the link between Pomio district and Kokopo through the south coast has gained momentum.

Road infrastructure is a priority and will continue. Contracts were recently awarded for work to begin on the Kuradui-Navunaram Road and the North Coast Road.

He said in the education sector, a contract has been awarded for new double classrooms at George Brown and Warangoi high schools.

He said the province had high profile visits by international partners, including the World Bank regional vice president for East Asia and Pacific, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) president, the Chinese ambassador and executive producers of the world renown TV programme Survivor.

