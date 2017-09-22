Governor eyes progress despite petition

By DAPHNE WANI

Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu, pictured, has assured the people of Eastern Highlands that an election petition against him would not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

“This election petition will not stop me from carrying out my responsibilities as the governor. I will maintain my responsibilities to serve the people,” Numu said.

“I will operate within the rule of law.”

He said he would still exercise his powers for any decisions the provincial assembly made for the good of the Eastern Highlands people, until such time the Court of Disputed Returns has made a decision on the election petition.

Numu gave the assurance yesterday after he received an election petition filed against him by Simon Bintangor Sia, a businessman and candidate who also contested the Eastern Highlands seat.

The petition is set for mention on Oct 16.

“I accept the petition. It is now before the Court of Disputed Returns. It‘s a normal process where the aggrieved party goes to the court. I accept any grounds of the election petition and I am prepared to defend the petition.”

Numu called on his supporters and the people of Eastern Highlands to maintain peace.

