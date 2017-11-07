Governor funds school toilet

THE New Erima Primary School yesterday opened two toilets funded by National Capital District Governor Powes Pakop.

NCD executive officer for the education division, Simon Temane, commended Parkop, said that investing in education was the way forward for the country.

“Schools are sometimes shut down because of no proper toilets or good sanitation conditions in schools and having good toilets in a school is important. That is why I thank the NCD government for taking the initiative to build the toilet projects here,” he said.

Temane said when there were good facilities in schools, students were able to learn better.

The headmaster for the New Erima Primary School, Yalo Kipungi, expressed his gratitude to Parkop.

Kipungi said the 2000-plus students and 40 teachers in the school would now have the opportunity to use the two new toilets for the rest of this year.

