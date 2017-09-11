Governor-general hails transformation of St John into modern, professional outfit

GOVERNOR-General Sir Bob Dadae says the St John ambulance service has been transformed into a modern and professional service and ready to face future challenges.

He said this during the 60th anniversary celebrations for the St John Ambulance in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The ambulance service has highly-trained staff on call to treat complex medical emergency cases in Port Moresby and surrounding areas. “In your darkest hour, in your time of need, the dedicated and caring staff of St John are only a triple one (111) phone call away,” Sir Bob said.

“Caring for others is at the heart of the St John community here and across the world. It is hard to imagine just how far-reaching and ancient the organisation is.”

Sir Bob, who is the president of the National St John Council of PNG, said the service in the past six decades had been a great source of pride and strength for the country.

“The work of St John as an organisation started in 1070 when a hospice was established in Jerusalem to take care of pilgrims,” he said.

“Remarkably, some 940 years on, its existence is widespread around the globe due largely to the priceless efforts of people like yourselves who are present here tonight and those who came before us.”

