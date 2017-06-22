Governor-general to be knighted by Queen

GOVERNOR-General Bob Dadae will be travelling to London for his investiture by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace next week.

A statement from Government House said Dadae would be bestowed the Knight of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG).

He will be accompanied by wife Hannah Dadae to London.

The statement said Dadae would also assume the title of Grand Chief by virtue of his position as Chancellor of the Orders of Papua New Guinea.

On his return from London, he is expected to make a courtesy call on the President of Singapore Tony Tan to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He will return on the first week of July.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia will be acting governor-general while he is away.

Dadae was the Kabwum MP before being sworn in as the vice-regal on February 28.

His predecessor Sir Michael Ogio passed away a week before he was to hand over to Dadae.

The former Kabwum MP is the country’s 10th vice regal.

