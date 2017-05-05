Governor: Give me another 5yrs

Milne Bay Governor Titus Philemon has urged voters to return him to power as governor because he believes in stability, continuity and people-focused leadership.

In launching his election campaign in Alotau, Milne Bay, over the weekend, Philemon said he was a transparent governor.

“I am appealing to you the people of Milne Bay to give us another five years for continuity of proposed projects and programmes in the province,” Philemon said. “We need to stay in government to maintain continuity and stability.”

Philemon said Milne Bay had received very high ratings from the National Economic Fiscal Commission.

He explained that this independent government establishment rates provincial governments in the country on how they perform financially and economically in their provinces.

He said Milne Bay was rated number two by the commission since 2015. “We have not misled you my people,” Philemon said.

“We have spent the money accordingly and wisely since 2012 to 2016 as indicated by the National Economic Fiscal Commission (NEFC) ratings.

“I don’t politicise them and I don’t interfere with the process of law.

“(The) government is about system, about laws and about the process of consultation and decision-making, so that together we build the province.”

He said Milne Bay was better developed compared to other provinces in the Southern region.

He said it was because of better leadership and management.

“We want continuity and stability and we are people focused government,” Philemon said.

He appealed to voters to localise all the parliamentary seats in the province by voting in indigenous Milne Bay people.

