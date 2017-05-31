Governor Haoda’s health status a concern

I AM concerned about the health of Central Governor Kila Haoda.

He went to Australia for medical treatment and recently returned is currently on the campaign trial using a wheel chair.

They say he is also managing the affairs of the province from a sick bed.

This is an act of cruelty by his campaign coordinators to carry the sick leader around for campaigning.

Whose interest are these campaign coordinators serving?

Is it for Kila Haoda’s interest or their own?

Please coordinators, respect the leader as he is sick.

Even if he wins he is not in a good healthy state to serve his people.

Let the new healthy blood of leaders like Rigo Lua be voted in to take over and lead the province.

KP Eddy

Taurama valley

