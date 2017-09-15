Governor keen for fresh start
A 20-member Morobe cabinet was sworn-in in Lae yesterday.
This marks the beginning of a new government for the province that will be headed by Governor and provincial executive council chairman Ginson Saonu.
After a brief speech by Saonu, commissioner of oaths John Tubian, swore in the cabinet members.
Those sworn-in were:
- Ginson Saonu – finance, administration and government investment
- Waka Daimon – works and infrastructure
- Harry Umbingke – culture and tourism
- Andrew Gena – education
- Kiwas Nayos – law and order
- Okam Patom – mining and petroleum
- Philemon Tomala – fisheries and marine resources
- Lowi Emias – liquior licensing
- Sam Agi – human resources
- Koim Trilu Leahy – commerce and industry
- Noel Kipindu-Sports
- Manasseh Laina-LLG Affairs and Boundaries
- Thomas Pelika-Lands and Physical Planning
- Ross Seymour-Health
- Koni Iguan-Agriculture and Livestock
- Dr Kobby Bomareo-Transport
- Mayford Mavo-Youth, Women and Disability
- Maik Hepo-Environment, Carbon Trade and Forestry
- Jeffrey Tobias-Government and Church Partnership and,
- Joel Johnson-Policy, Planning and Research.
“This is a beginning of a new Morobe,” Saonu said.
Saonu told members of the new cabinet that his choice was based on a lot of factors including experience and background of the leaders.
“It means that you are no longer what you were. You are a new person,” he said.
“Do not play politics but focus on delivering services to the people.”
“We are going to carry a big province,” Saonu said.
“I have chosen you to help me carry Morobe to another level.
The provincial cabinet comprises of LLG presidents and four Morobe MPs – Thomas Pelika (Menyamya), Koni Iguan (Markham), Ross Seymour (Huon Gulf) and Dr Kobby Bomareo (Tewai-Siassi).
