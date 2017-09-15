Governor keen for fresh start

A 20-member Morobe cabinet was sworn-in in Lae yesterday.

This marks the beginning of a new government for the province that will be headed by Governor and provincial executive council chairman Ginson Saonu.

After a brief speech by Saonu, commissioner of oaths John Tubian, swore in the cabinet members.

Those sworn-in were:

Ginson Saonu – finance, administration and government investment

Waka Daimon – works and infrastructure

Harry Umbingke – culture and tourism

Andrew Gena – education

Kiwas Nayos – law and order

Okam Patom – mining and petroleum

Philemon Tomala – fisheries and marine resources

Lowi Emias – liquior licensing

Sam Agi – human resources

Koim Trilu Leahy – commerce and industry

Noel Kipindu-Sports

Manasseh Laina-LLG Affairs and Boundaries

Thomas Pelika-Lands and Physical Planning

Ross Seymour-Health

Koni Iguan-Agriculture and Livestock

Dr Kobby Bomareo-Transport

Mayford Mavo-Youth, Women and Disability

Maik Hepo-Environment, Carbon Trade and Forestry

Jeffrey Tobias-Government and Church Partnership and,

Joel Johnson-Policy, Planning and Research.

“This is a beginning of a new Morobe,” Saonu said.

Saonu told members of the new cabinet that his choice was based on a lot of factors including experience and background of the leaders.

“It means that you are no longer what you were. You are a new person,” he said.

“Do not play politics but focus on delivering services to the people.”

“We are going to carry a big province,” Saonu said.

“I have chosen you to help me carry Morobe to another level.

The provincial cabinet comprises of LLG presidents and four Morobe MPs – Thomas Pelika (Menyamya), Koni Iguan (Markham), Ross Seymour (Huon Gulf) and Dr Kobby Bomareo (Tewai-Siassi).

