Governor out of line on West Papua issue

WE need to make some clarifications on the article, “Border Opens for One Papua: Don’t let us just be a land a story. Help us to wipe our tears” published on Tuesday, 30 August 2016 which to some extent have misleaded the readers.

We fully respect Freedom of Expression but such as freedom should also come with responsibility in order to benefit the readers.

Providing the readers with inaccurate and misleading information should not be in the interest of the readers themselves.

The readers have the rights to get factual information to prevent them from misunderstanding particular

issues presented.

In that connection, we wish to convey several things as following:

1. We acknowledge the visit of Governor of National Capital District (NCD) to Jayapura, Province of Papua, Indonesia to join the celebration of the 71st Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia.

The invitation itself came from Governor of Papua and directly conveyed to the Office of Governor of NCD by the Embassy.

It goes without saying that attending the celebration is a form of acknowledgement of the Governor on Indonesia’s sovereignty over the Province of Papua.

2. We are surprised by the fact that after his return from Jayapura, the Governor of NCD made a release on his Facebook account mentioning that “West Papua” leaders including Governor of Papua have asked him to support for the freedom of the people of “West Papua”.

Based on our sources at the Office of Governor of Papua, it is clarified that the Governor of Papua never made any statement on the Free West Papua.

The Governor himself very regret to learn that Governor of NCD has twisted the information and neglected telling the positive development in Papua that was seen by the Governor himself and some future cooperation discussed during the visit.

3. It is also a surprise to learn that the Governor mentioned that he discussed opening up of the borders so goods and people can easily move in and out between “West Papua” and PNG.

The Embassy would like to emphasise that the border has been open up since long time ago and activities between people of the two countries have taken place including trade links at Border Market, monthly Culture Festival, Sister Province and Sister City cooperation and annual 10K Fun Run. Both countries’ Immigration Post at Border have witnessed that people moves in and out easily between the two countries.

Moreover, we are of the view that the Provincial Governments at border are the right parties to make judgment on the border development since they are the ones who feel the positive impact of development and cooperation at the border.

4. We are very disappointed that the Governor of NCD raised the issue of “West Papua” self determination where the longstanding position of the Government of Papua New Guinea on “West Papua” is clear and firm in acknowleding the Indonesia’s sovereignty over the Province of Papua and the Province of West Papua.

5. Both the Government of Indonesia and the Government of Papua New Guinea have agreed to enhance the bilateral relationship cooperation including trade, investment, socioculture, education and border arrangements.

All parties are expected to take the constructive instead of destructive role in expediting the implementation process of the planned cooperation in order to bring more economic development and prosperity for people of both countries.

Embassy of Indonesia

Port Moresby

