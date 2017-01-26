Governor refutes claims

SANDAUN Governor Amkat Mai has refuted claims by so-called landowners that the provincial government did not consult them for industrial parks to be established in West Sepik.

Mai said that following a landowner’s concern that the agreement signing for two multi-billion kina projects in West Sepik was done without consulting landowners.

The agreement was signed by Treasurer and Aitape Lumi MP Patrick Pruaitch with Shenzhen Viva Investment from China last month.

Peter Apoi, chief of the Isimbun clan of Ningera village in the Vanimo Green district said: “The concept is good but they never secured any land to establish the industrial parks, there is no land available for them because they have not consulted us.”

He said with an investment of US$3.8 billion (K11.9 billion), land should have being secured before the signing took place.

Mai said that those people were “not landowners but opportunists”.

“We (provincial government) did not have time for them,” he said.

He said since the signing had taken place beforehand, landowners were now being forced to give away their land.

“Before any development, land investigation is the first step, identifying landowners and securing land is the first step.”

Apoi said landowners should receive an assurance that they would be active beneficiaries of the investment.

“It is a huge investment, so as a landowner what is my cut and what is my benefit, that’s a lot of money,” he said.

“My appeal to the Vanimo administration, the provincial government and those heading the project is that they have to involve the landowners and we’ve got to know who the developer is. We have never seen and talked to the developer.”

Like this: Like Loading...