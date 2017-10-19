Governor sees great potential for Morobe in agricultue

Morobe has a lot to offer in terms of agriculture and service delivery to the nine districts, Governor Ginson Saonu says.

Saonu joined officials at the European Union open day in Port Moresby yesterday and was happy to learn that a lot of the products on display were from Morobe.

“Everything that I’ve seen at the exhibition is an eye opener to me and as members of Parliament we’re supposed to sit with (Department of) National Planning and see all these things that are happening.

“European Union for the last 40 years has done a lot of good things for PNG and most leaders don’t know about this.

“Most of the projects that are displayed here are funded by European Union and this is an opportunity to see what EU has done and offered to develop our country.

“I’m thankful to the European Union and I look forward to see more of the funded projects in my province.

“I’m glad (EU) ambassador personally invited me to come and I’ve learnt a lot through this exhibition,” he said.

While acknowledging the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) for the display of the kinds of food grown in Morobe, Saonu said the institution’s services and products needed to be extended to the nine districts.

“NARI has been in Morobe for a long time and by now they should be branching out to the nine districts.

“I was member of Parliament representing Kabum electorate and now I’m taking care of nine electorates.

“I’ve seen that lot of things are not happening and we have the systems, policies,and laws but we don’t have the system in place to deliver services to the communities.”

Like this: Like Loading...