Governor vows to support churches in West Sepik

WEST Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou says his government will be supporting churches in the province.

Wouwou revealed this during a recent visit by Cardinal Sir John Ribat when he celebrated mass at Kaindi Teachers College in Wewak, East Sepik.

He said putting God first was the key to successfully delivering service in West Sepik.

Wouwou also presented a gift to Cardinal Ribat on behalf of the people of West Sepik.

Cardinal Ribat thanked Wouwou and called for peace and joy to prevail in West Sepik.

The event was witnessed by hundreds of people from East Sepik.

Meanwhile, an invitation was also extended to Cardinal Ribat to celebrate mass at Aitape in West Sepik at a future date.

Like this: Like Loading...