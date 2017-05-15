Governor wants autonomy for Milne Bay

MILNE Bay Governor Titus Philemon says he wants greater financial autonomy and independence for his province.

Speaking in Alotau recently, Philemon said, his vision for greater autonomy could be achieved if he was re-elected.

Philemon said one of the main reasons he was seeking financial independence was because of lack of financial assistance from the national government.

He told his supporters that the Milne Bay government did not receive its funding allocation for 2017.

“I believe, time is yet to come to achieve financial autonomy and independence,” Philemon said.

“We as a province must look at other sources for funds and we do not look elsewhere but look within our own province.”

Philemon said one of the key economic initiatives to get the future of Milne Bay up in terms of financial autonomy and independence was the Jomard Passage project.

He said the project would provide substantial internal revenue once all formalities were sorted out and fully implemented.

