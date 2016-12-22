Governor wants Hela communities, leaders to unite

HELA Governor Francis Potape says unity among communities and leaders in the province is paramount.

Potape, pictured, said a collapse in the province’s law and order in recent times was not good for Hela’s development.

He noted that Hela was home to the US$19 billion (K60 billion) PNG LNG project.

Potape said continuous tribal fights in various parts of Hela affected service delivery.

It is understood that the current police strength is not enough to meet the demands of maintaining law and order in the province.

Potape said he would consult Police Commissioner Gari Baki on security issues affecting the province.

“Hela as a new province started badly as a divided house,” he said.

“There is no unity even up until today.

“We see more families fighting among themselves.

“We have to respect the Hela police, community and infrastructure.

“This must be a turning moment.

“The elections have to be peaceful and people shouldn’t buy votes.

“We will talk with the police commissioner to post reserve police in all major centres to go around and apprehend offenders.

“What has happened is a collapse in law and order in Hela.

“We need to turn around from there.

“We must respect (the law) and report (offenders) to authorities.

“We need to also investigate where the high-powered guns are coming from and who is bringing them.

“These weapons have claimed lives already.”

Potape said tribal fights were not like before as tribes were now fighting among themselves.

“For the last four years, you are looking at around 20 fights, some big and some small,” he said.

“They are happening in different parts of the province.

“The recent one in Tari is affecting public service machinery and peace.”

