Governors back Motu-Koitabu

GOVERNORS from the Southern region have agreed to support the Motu-Koitabu Assembly to receive direct funding from the national government to manage the affairs of the Motu-Koitabu people.

Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, who is the chairman of the first Southern Region Governors Conference which was held in Alotau, Milne Bay this week, highlighted that Motu-Koitabu Assembly was an authority established by an Act of Parliament and needed direct government funding to operate.

“So that is one of the issues we have discussed and we all have agreed to push this agenda forward so that direct funding can be made available to the Motu-Koitabu Assembly to carry out their duties and deliver basic services to our people in Motu-Koitabu,” Haiveta said.

Motu-Koitabu Assembly chairman Opao Udia commended the governors for their support and stressed that the assembly needed funding to address important issues like land grabbing, better housing and water and sanitation and others affecting Motu-Koitabi people.

