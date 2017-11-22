Govt adamant to get two new mines operating: Tuke

THE Government is adamant to get two new mines operating in this term of Parliament, Mining Minister Johnson Tuke, pictured, says.

Tuke, who is also the Kainantu MP said in Lae after returning from a familiarisation visit to the Hidden Valley mine and Wafi-Golpu exploration site in Bulolo, Morobe.

Tuke earlier visited the Porgera gold mine, K92 mine, Frieda River exploration site and the Ramu nickel mine.

He said under the O’Neill-Abel government’s 100-day plan, ministers holding economic portfolios were tasked to ensure their respective departments aligned their operations towards producing revenue for the Government and bail the country out from economic down turn.

“This government is doing the ground work to have at least two mines operating,” Tuke said.

“This government is fully committed.

“In this term of Parliament we will initiate something.

“The developers and landowners are also serious in having the mines off the ground.”

Tuke said the companies doing exploration at the Frieda and Wafi-Golpu sites have already submitted their proposals to dig for minerals. It was for the relevant government agencies to study their proposals and advise the National Executive Council to grant the miners special mining leases.

“Frieda has conducted exploration for the last 40 years or more,” he said.

“Last week, I was at Frieda and talked to the people there. Their response was positive.

“My visit there was to identify issues with the people and the company, so that I can better advice the Government so that it can make well informed decisions.

“That is the case with Wafi too.”

Like this: Like Loading...