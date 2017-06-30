Govt agencies to collaborate on national weather

A NEW building is being constructed in Port Moresby to house two government departments who will collaborate on weather issues, natural hazards and recommend possible mitigation measures to the government.

National Weather Service director, Sam Maiha, told The National on Wednesday that the building would house employees of the National Weather Service and the Department of Mineral Policy and Geo-hazards Management.

Maiha said these two government departments would be working together in the new building to address changes in weather patterns and emerging natural hazards.

“We are aiming to turn our signals and warnings into real service with recommendations for immediate action by the responsible authorities,” Maiha said.

He said with an increase in global warming, there were emerging hazards and that would require collective knowledge and the two agencies coming together was a step forward.

“All the weather changes will all be monitored in this building and we intend to have environmental economists in place so that they can assess the risks as they arise,” he said.

Maiha said the building would be the regional hub for the Pacific in terms of weather updates, geo-hazards and economic recommendations based on assessments on the ground.

