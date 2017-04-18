Govt agencies conduct successful spot-check operation in Northern

By DEMAS TIEN

THE people of Northern are happy that the Government has stepped in to check an increase in unregistered businesses and possession of illegal items.

This follows a successful operation conducted by six government agencies in the province.

The PNG Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority (PNGICSA), Department of Labour and Employment, Office of Censorship, Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC), Investment Promotion Authority and Bank of Papua New Guinea conducted the joint operation from April 3-8.

The spot-check operation was led by PNG Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority with the intention of spot checking business entities in Northern.

PNGICSA invited the other government agencies to participate and carry out their respective roles and exercise their own jurisdiction in the operation.

The team checked all business houses and shops in the province to ensure that they complied with relevant rules prescribed by the national government.

The operation was successful and the people of Northern fully supported it by helping out where possible.

Deputy Chief Censor Jim Abani, from the Office of the Censorship, took part in the operation with his team from the compliance and enforcement division.

Abani told The National that there were irregularities found during the operation which included the selling of unregistered multiple DVDs, shops selling movies without proper certificates, unregistered hotels and motels and special cable TV that needed to be registered.

Abani said the items confiscated in the operation were destroyed.

“The operation itself was successful and I am very much impressed with the joint effort of all agencies involved.”

He appealed to musicians with unregistered music studios to go to the Office of Censorship and register their studios.

He applauded the joint operation taken by the agencies, saying it was a collaborated effort and saved costs.

“ All in all, all stakeholders involved were satisifed with the outcome of the operation,” he said.

