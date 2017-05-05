Govt agencies probe oil spill

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

Government agencies will investigate the oil spill in Port Moresby to identify its cause, possible cost and compensation, says an official.

National Maritime Safety Authority manager Pawa Limu, who spoke on behalf of government agencies, told The National that they had a meeting with Puma Energy and other agencies – Conservation and Environment Protection Authority, Department of Labour and PNG Ports Corporation – on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the meeting was to let Puma Energy brief the state agencies on what had occurred in terms of the oil spill that had happened on April 25,” Limu said.

“Puma explained that a subsea hose connected to the pipeline which fed the Kanudi terminal facility had a 30cm split that allowed about 2000 litres of oil that was held in the pipeline to leak.”

Limu said they had tasked Puma Energy to do containment of the floating oil on the sea and instructed them the company to clean up along the beaches and coasts.

Puma Energy country manager Jim Collings said they had engaged locals and started cleaning up since last Saturday.

“Puma Energy took immediate actions and have contained and removed the oil products on the water surface by deploying people and resources to clean up the residual impact on the sporadic areas of the foreshore that have been impacted,” Collings said.

Meanwhile, villagers in Pari was concerned that there should be some kind of investigation by environmentalists as the spill could have economic impacts on the villagers affected.

Their spokesman Richard Kewana said that they did not understand why Puma Energy went ahead and fast-tracked the clean up.

